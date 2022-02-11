5,470 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,470 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in SAP by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 912,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,420,000 after buying an additional 64,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $123.85 on Friday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $119.04 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The company has a market capitalization of $152.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.16.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.