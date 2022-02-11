700,113 Shares in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Bought by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700,113 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at $105,000.
DB opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile
Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.
