700,113 Shares in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Bought by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700,113 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at $105,000.

DB opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DB shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.94) to €14.00 ($16.09) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($14.02) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.74.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

