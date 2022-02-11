73,000 Shares in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.03. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $58.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.31.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

