7,574 Shares in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 37.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDT in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 26.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDT in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 5,102.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of IDT stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.16. IDT Co. has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $67.30.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $370.08 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 28.36%.

About IDT

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

