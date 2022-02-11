75,962 Shares in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Acquired by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,962 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.
Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tuniu by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 34,728 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of TOUR stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Tuniu Co. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.38.
About Tuniu
Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.
