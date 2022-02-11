8,125 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,125 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 12,407,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,219,000 after acquiring an additional 111,880 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,748,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $561,416,000 after acquiring an additional 72,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,656,000 after acquiring an additional 62,579 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 41.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,645,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,434,000 after acquiring an additional 772,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 15.7% in the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,530,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,193,000 after acquiring an additional 343,903 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG stock opened at $115.84 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.23 and a 52-week high of $118.64. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of -24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -27.50%.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.