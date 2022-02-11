850,000 Shares in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Bought by Islet Management LP

Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 850,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $25,211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HTA shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

HTA stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

