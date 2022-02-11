888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Receives GBX 552.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 552.50 ($7.47).

A number of research firms recently commented on 888. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.14) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.14) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.33) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 600 ($8.11) to GBX 545 ($7.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of 888 stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 270.60 ($3.66). 564,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,894. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 282.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 351.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 83.56. 888 has a one year low of GBX 243 ($3.29) and a one year high of GBX 494 ($6.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

