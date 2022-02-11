8,901 Shares in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,901 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUPN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUPN. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.