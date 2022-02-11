$928.76 Million in Sales Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will post $928.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $898.00 million to $981.44 million. ResMed posted sales of $768.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year sales of $3.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

Shares of RMD traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $244.35. The stock had a trading volume of 830,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,237. ResMed has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.31 and its 200 day moving average is $262.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 68.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total value of $321,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,525 shares of company stock worth $12,367,153. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in ResMed by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,315,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,518,000 after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,125,000 after purchasing an additional 44,070 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ResMed by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,651,000 after purchasing an additional 49,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth $188,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

