98,061 Shares in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Bought by Great Point Partners LLC

Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 98,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000. Great Point Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Vaxcyte at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Vaxcyte news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $103,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,700 shares of company stock worth $871,168. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vaxcyte stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.56. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

