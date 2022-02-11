AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) SVP Sells $338,243.32 in Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ABBV opened at $142.71 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $144.42. The firm has a market cap of $252.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.