Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:ACP opened at $10.22 on Friday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 87,135 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the period.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

