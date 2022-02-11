Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on February 28th

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:ASGI opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

