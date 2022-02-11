Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

AOD opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Get Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.