Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ABST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.92.

ABST stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $472.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0642 per share. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -199.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,472,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 30.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after buying an additional 267,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 16.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,126,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after buying an additional 156,875 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 983,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 744,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 203,945 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

