Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,610 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $76,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,386 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 11.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 131.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $342.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $244.44 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.57.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

