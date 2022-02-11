ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Down 82.0% in January

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the January 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACSAY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.11. 18,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,869. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $6.57.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA provides construction and engineering services and specializes in civil work projects. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Industrial Services, Services, and Corporate Unit. The Construction segment caters civil works, residential, and non-residential buildings.

