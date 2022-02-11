Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,789,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.09% of Adecoagro worth $43,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 8.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,293,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,709,000 after buying an additional 180,370 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 123.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 106,589 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 245.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 207,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 147,155 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 4.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 182.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 49,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $955.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $325.62 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

