adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $285.48

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.48 and traded as high as $285.50. adidas shares last traded at $285.30, with a volume of 115 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.82.
About adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on adidas (ADDDF)
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.