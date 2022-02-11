adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $285.48

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.48 and traded as high as $285.50. adidas shares last traded at $285.30, with a volume of 115 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.82.

About adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

