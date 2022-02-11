Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 6.3% Following Insider Selling

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $117.71 and last traded at $117.90. Approximately 3,160,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 89,264,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.77.

Specifically, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $8,099,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,954 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,597. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $140.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,549,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.