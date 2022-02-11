Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,936 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after acquiring an additional 578,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,115,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,944,000 after purchasing an additional 526,592 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 920,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 456,993 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,392,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,468,000 after purchasing an additional 405,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,022,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after purchasing an additional 231,400 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $29.00 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.85.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

