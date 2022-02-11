Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $182,000 Position in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 324,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 29,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNWB. Zacks Investment Research raised First Northwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised First Northwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.93. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.44%. Equities analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

First Northwest Bancorp Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

