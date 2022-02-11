Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $197,000 Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.55. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.