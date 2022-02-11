Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,754 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares during the period. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

In related news, Director Mark E. Saad purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Roger Jeffs purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $147,335.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $269,634. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $75.86.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

