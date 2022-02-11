Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Mario M. Rosati Sells 2,500 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Mario M. Rosati sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $30,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $383.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.86 and a beta of 1.72.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 4.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

