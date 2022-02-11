Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,778,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.90% of Affimed worth $41,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Affimed by 31.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Affimed by 224.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 174,981 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Affimed by 11.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Affimed by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Affimed by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 25,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AFMD shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affimed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Affimed stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. Affimed has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.61.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

