Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. Affirm’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $58.68 on Friday. Affirm has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $180.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.38.

In other Affirm news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,822 shares of company stock worth $6,623,117 over the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Affirm stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Affirm were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

