Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $83.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AFRM. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Affirm from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

Affirm stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion and a PE ratio of -17.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.35. Affirm has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,822 shares of company stock worth $6,623,117 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Affirm by 682.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

