African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Shares Up 0.1%

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 89,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70.

Get African Gold Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,420,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,434,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.