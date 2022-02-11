AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

NYSE AGCO opened at $130.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.89. AGCO has a 12 month low of $108.56 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AGCO will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

