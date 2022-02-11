Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Agilysys worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 831,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,300,000 after acquiring an additional 36,411 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $526,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $73,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $39.83 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $64.09. The company has a market capitalization of $984.36 million, a PE ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.28.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.