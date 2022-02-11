Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.95.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.91. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $74.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081,811 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $695,169,000 after acquiring an additional 68,009 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,365,013 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $603,936,000 after purchasing an additional 106,018 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,270,243 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $272,963,000 after purchasing an additional 411,501 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $230,810,000 after purchasing an additional 105,636 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after purchasing an additional 720,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

