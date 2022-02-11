Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.95.
Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.91. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $74.50.
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.
