Aion (AION) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.65 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. Aion has a market capitalization of $53.29 million and $6.65 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,255.88 or 0.99881667 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00066550 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.76 or 0.00258074 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00015494 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.18 or 0.00157429 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.64 or 0.00308581 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005925 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001274 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001421 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

