Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $285.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $337.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $313.82.

Shares of APD stock opened at $252.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $251.15 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 61.29%.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,257,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

