Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.200-$10.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $313.82.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $6.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $252.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,839. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $251.15 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

