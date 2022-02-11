Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.200-$10.400 EPS.

NYSE APD traded down $6.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $252.38. 1,739,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,839. The company has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $251.15 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $313.82.

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

