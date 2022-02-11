Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 187,390 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,390 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $50,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.68. The company had a trading volume of 230,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,454,926. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.75 and a 200 day moving average of $160.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $138.22 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

