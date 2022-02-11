Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 158.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634,824 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 389,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $33,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 6.1% in the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $49.03. 553,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,504,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.13. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.