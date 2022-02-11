Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $44.08 Million Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Thomson Reuters worth $44,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRI. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 188,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,670,000 after purchasing an additional 63,722 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,244,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,076,000 after buying an additional 19,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $103.98. The company had a trading volume of 17,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,528. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.71. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $80.16 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRI. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.55.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

