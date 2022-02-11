Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 848,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 87,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $59,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

GILD stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.43. 295,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,346,139. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.39 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

