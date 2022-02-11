Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,830,327 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for 1.0% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $112,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 37.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 33.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 836,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,496,000 after acquiring an additional 209,781 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.4% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,019,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,767,000 after acquiring an additional 120,828 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 153.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,082,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,623,000 after acquiring an additional 60,855 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.02. 53,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $74.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.16. The company has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

