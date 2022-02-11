Albion Technology & General VCT (LON:AATG) Trading Up 2%

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 76 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 76 ($1.03). 24,497 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 11,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50 ($1.01).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 74.49. The company has a market cap of £100.82 million and a P/E ratio of 5.39.

Albion Technology & General VCT Company Profile (LON:AATG)

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in technology and nontechnology-related companies based in the United Kingdom. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund seeks to invest half of the assets in quoted global technology stocks and the remaining assets in unquoted UK non-tech companies.

