Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alico, Inc. is an agribusiness company operating in Central and Southwest Florida. The company is involved in various operations and activities including citrus fruit production, cattle ranching, sugarcane and sod production, and forestry. The company also leases land for farming, cattle grazing, recreation, and oil exploration. “

Get Alico alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. Alico has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $39.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $245.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Alico had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 37.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts predict that Alico will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Alico by 383.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Alico during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alico during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alico by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alico by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alico (ALCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.