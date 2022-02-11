Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

ALIT stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60. Alight has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter.

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 15,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Alight during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alight during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alight during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alight during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Alight during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Alight Company Profile

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.