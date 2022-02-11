Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Raised to C$59.00 at Desjardins

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$73.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$57.64.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$52.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$49.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.17. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$36.03 and a 1-year high of C$52.42.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.