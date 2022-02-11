ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Get ALLETE alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALE. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALLETE has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.33.

ALLETE stock opened at $62.26 on Monday. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 85.42%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ALLETE by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,335,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,407,000 after purchasing an additional 113,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ALLETE by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALLETE (ALE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.