Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,495.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,354,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,248 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,892,000 after buying an additional 802,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after buying an additional 563,627 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 203.5% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 718,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,420,000 after buying an additional 481,945 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 657,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,318,000 after buying an additional 365,815 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL opened at $133.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.31 and its 200-day moving average is $139.39. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.