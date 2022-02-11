Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,000 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Chase worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Chase by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Chase by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chase by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chase by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Chase by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $98,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $292,250. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chase stock opened at $93.38 on Friday. Chase Co. has a one year low of $92.44 and a one year high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $883.37 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Chase’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. Chase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

