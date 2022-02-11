Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 16,200 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.09% of Workhorse Group worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,514,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,483,000 after purchasing an additional 223,161 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,843,000 after purchasing an additional 714,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,456,000 after purchasing an additional 364,726 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Workhorse Group by 271.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $3.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. Workhorse Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of ($0.58) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. Research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

